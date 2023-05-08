G.W. Graham Opportunity Fair creates conversations for Chilliwack students interested in trades

Dave Lanting (left) and Steve Bamford (right) from Chilliwack Ford talk to four students at the Opportunity Fair, which was held May 3, 2023 at G.W. Graham Secondary. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress) Scott Cadwell (right with dark blue shirt) and Michael Bailey (right with light blue shirt) from Cascade Aerospace talk to students at the Opportunity Fair, which was held May 3, 2023 at G.W. Graham Secondary. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)

Laurynn Davidson was born and raised on a dairy farm and has always enjoyed working with her hands. The Grade 11 student at Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Secondary thinks she might want to pursue a career in the trades once she graduates. Maybe something in mechanics/pipelines.

“I’ve always been around the mechanics side the dairy farm, and I love welding,” she said.

The Opportunity Fair that was held at G.W. Graham May 3 was created with students like Davidson in mind. Organized by G.W. Graham career advisor Sheri Bawtinheimer and Rene Ragetli from Construction Foundation of B.C. Skills Ready, it put teenagers in the same room with representatives from 15-plus trades-related organizations. While several students listened to Scott Cadwell and Michael Bailey from Cascade Aerospace, another group sat with Dave Lanting and Steve Bamford from Chilliwack Ford. Derek Dinzey with Ironworkers Local 97 drew a crowd, and whenever Bawtinheimer noticed a student looking shy or hesitant, she helped create conversations.

Where career fairs can be large, sprawling affairs, GWG’s Opportunity Fair was small by design. It was held in the school’s secondary gymnasium, with a limited number of employers given invites. The idea was to create a less intimidating environment.

“It’s events like this where they (kids) can actually meet employers face to face without the stress of having to apply,” Bawtinheimer said. “Some kids have the skills to walk up to a prospective employer and start a conversation, but most do not.

“When kids are corresponding with their friends on their phones, they have time to think about their response, and they’ve lost the ability to think on their feet and navigate the unexpected. This kind of opportunity helps them navigate the unexpected, have an organic conversation and ask questions without feeling embarrassed.”

With her interest in pipelines, Davidson made a point of visiting Andrew Weir and Perry Kossis with Banister Pipelines. She said that for youths who don’t have a background in the trades (ie family connections), it can be intimidating trying to get a foot in the door and figure out what career path to take.

“For me, it’s more about how to get started and get through the front door,” she said. “This Opportunity Fair is a great chance for these companies to show everybody what they do, and show students how to get started in those jobs,” she said. “It really highlights the opportunities that are out there, the demand for these jobs and the passion that everybody in here has for what they do.”

Bawtinheimer spent 13 years working as a cable technician for Rogers and Shaw and said she’s very passionate about the trades. But she said the Opportunity Fair was about more than lining up future jobs. It was a chance for students to talk to employers and learn how to “navigate employment conversations” and develop interview techniques, valuable skills no matter what career they pursue.

“Especially coming through a pandemic,” she said. “I think it’s important we start working on those skills and start grabbing ahold of our futures.”

