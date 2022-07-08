(File Photo)

(File Photo)

FVRD, District of Kent granted $25,000 for emergency management upgrades

Kent will replace outdated technology at emergency operations centre

Two major emergency preparation projects are coming down the pike, thanks to new provincial funding.

The District of Kent will receive $25,000 in funding to upgrade technology at the Emergency Operations Centre, and the Fraser Valley Regional District will receive $25,000 for a disaster emergency dashboard.

Kent’s funding will also pay for mobile cell signal boosters to be installed on district vehicles to improve communications between command posts and the EOC.

RELATED:District of Kent officials continue emergency operations discussions

The FVRD’s future disaster emergency dashboard will refine emergency information communicated to the public in hopes of making information clearer and better serving smaller communities.

More than $3.2 million in funding will be distributed among 84 First Nations and local government bodies to build or upgrade EOCs, purchase equipment or to fund volunteer recruiting and training.

RELATED: Kent, Sts’Ailes First Nation granted emergency preparedness funding

”We saw how quickly things can change with last year’s devastating floods and landslides, and I am still blown away by the care of our emergency response teams here in Chilliwack-Kent,” stated Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon. “These upgrades to our emergency technology systems, especially in our smaller communities and First Nations, will make the response to emergency situations that much stronger.”

AgassizFraser Valley Regional DistrictProvincial Government

