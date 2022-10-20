Snow forecast along Coquihalla, other southern B.C. highways amid drought

Environment Canada has warned road users to expect snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3 (via Allison Pass) on Friday afternoon (Oct. 20). (Black Press Media)

The first snow of the season is coming to the southern B.C. mountains, despite the ongoing drought.

Environment Canada has warned drivers to expect snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 (via Allison Pass) on Friday afternoon (Oct. 20). It’s expected to last until Saturday.

The amount of snowfall has not been released.

B.C. is currently undergoing a drought, with a Level 4 warning in effect for the Fort Nelson basin, Sunshine Coast basin, Lower Mainland basin and the east and west Vancouver Island basins.

