Environment Canada has warned road users to expect snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3 (via Allison Pass) on Friday afternoon (Oct. 20). (Black Press Media)

Environment Canada has warned road users to expect snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, and Highway 3 (via Allison Pass) on Friday afternoon (Oct. 20). (Black Press Media)

Snow forecast along Coquihalla, other southern B.C. highways amid drought

Drivers warned of winter conditions despite ongoing drought

The first snow of the season is coming to the southern B.C. mountains, despite the ongoing drought.

Environment Canada has warned drivers to expect snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 (via Allison Pass) on Friday afternoon (Oct. 20). It’s expected to last until Saturday.

The amount of snowfall has not been released.

B.C. is currently undergoing a drought, with a Level 4 warning in effect for the Fort Nelson basin, Sunshine Coast basin, Lower Mainland basin and the east and west Vancouver Island basins.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service warns season not yet over amid drought

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayHopeMerrittNews and WeatherOkanaganPrincetonSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack judge gives suspended sentence to man who broke into Abbotsford Esso

Just Posted

Penticton goalie Hank Levy stares down a shot from Chilliwack’s Mason Kesselring during a Wednesday night (Oct. 19) BCHL Showcase battle at the Chilliwack Coliseum. (Darren Francis photo)
Chilliwack Chiefs get win over Wenatchee at BCHL Showcase

Sockeye salmon struggle to get upstream in historically low water levels in Weaver Creek near the Harrison River north of Chilliwack on Oct. 20, 2022. (Submitted by a Watershed Watch Salmon Society volunteer)
OPINION w/VIDEO: Salmon die and people lose their water as B.C. sleepwalks into yet another crisis

(Provincial Court of B.C. photo)
Chilliwack judge gives suspended sentence to man who broke into Abbotsford Esso

The new Canadian Tire store in Chilliwack held its soft opening in the Cottonwood Centre, Oct. 20, 2022. (Cottonwood Centre)
VIDEO: Largest Canadian Tire store in B.C. attracts crowd of curious in Chilliwack