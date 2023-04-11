Thanks to quick action from the Agassiz Fire Department, the deliberately-set fire at Agassiz Thrift Store did not cause significant structural damage. A suspect has been arrested on arson-related charges. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Thanks to quick action from the Agassiz Fire Department, the deliberately-set fire at Agassiz Thrift Store did not cause significant structural damage. A suspect has been arrested on arson-related charges. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Fire at Agassiz Thrift Store deliberately set: RCMP

Suspect arrested on arson-related charges

Agassiz RCMP officers have arrested a suspect who is now facing arson-related charges for a fire deliberately set at the Agassiz Thrift Store.

According to an April 11 release from the Agassiz RCMP, Agassiz firefighters and RCMP officers responded to a structure fire int he 6900 block of Cheam Avenue. The RCMP and AFD determined the fire, which took place March 23, was purposely set.

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said the quick response from the AFD prevented significant damage.

RELATED: Agassiz RCMP investigate Canco break-in

RELATED: Agassiz RCMP warn public about bogus gov’t phone calls

“This incident could have had a very unfortunate outcome if not for the quick response of the Agassiz (Fire Department),” Sargent stated. “Many people in the local communities rely on the Thrift Store and also their contributions to important community program.”

Suspicious activity in Agassiz-Harrison can be reported to the Agassiz RCMP by calling 604-796-2211 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Longtime volunteer receives Canada’s highest honour for 3,500 hours with Chilliwack Hospice Society

Just Posted

Thanks to quick action from the Agassiz Fire Department, the deliberately-set fire at Agassiz Thrift Store did not cause significant structural damage. A suspect has been arrested on arson-related charges. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Fire at Agassiz Thrift Store deliberately set: RCMP

Vince Merritt speaks after receiving the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers as Sandy Parker, manager of the Chilliwack Hospice Society’s Thrifty Boutique laughs on April 5, 2023. (Desmond Devnich)
Longtime volunteer receives Canada’s highest honour for 3,500 hours with Chilliwack Hospice Society

Jacob Wilson was 24 when he died in Abbotsford, likely due to fentanyl. His mother, a long-time school trustee in the city, is now speaking candidly about their family’s story. (Submitted photo)
VIDEO: Abbotsford school trustee shares heart-wrenching story of losing son to fentanyl overdose

Local farmers baled their agricultural plastic waste into bales using a prototype machine designed by UFV students. (Photo/District of Kent)
PHOTOS: Kent farmers test out prototype ag plastic compressor