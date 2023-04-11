Fire at Agassiz Thrift Store deliberately set: RCMP

Agassiz RCMP officers have arrested a suspect who is now facing arson-related charges for a fire deliberately set at the Agassiz Thrift Store.

According to an April 11 release from the Agassiz RCMP, Agassiz firefighters and RCMP officers responded to a structure fire int he 6900 block of Cheam Avenue. The RCMP and AFD determined the fire, which took place March 23, was purposely set.

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said the quick response from the AFD prevented significant damage.

“This incident could have had a very unfortunate outcome if not for the quick response of the Agassiz (Fire Department),” Sargent stated. “Many people in the local communities rely on the Thrift Store and also their contributions to important community program.”

Suspicious activity in Agassiz-Harrison can be reported to the Agassiz RCMP by calling 604-796-2211 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

