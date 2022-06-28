Evacuation alert issued for properties along Harrison River

Certain properties in Harrison Mills should stay alert for evacuation orders

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for several properties along the Harrison River in the Harrison Mills area.

The province has previously issued a high stream advisory for much of the Fraser River and throughout the FVRD due to rising water levels. The FVRD’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is monitoring several areas that are experiencing minor flooding at this time.

The evacuation alert has been issued for the following areas:

– 14800 Morris Valley Road

– Part of Tapadera Estates: Lots 17-18, 65-71 and 151-167 at 14600 Morris Valley Road

– Beach Camp properties: 46190 Lougheed Highway, 46150 Lougheed HIghway and 46090 Lougheed Highway.

– Harrison Bay RV Resort and Store, 44562 Lougheed Highway

The high temperature is causing faster-than-usual snowmelt, which may cause overland flooding for low-lying or undiked areas.

An evacuation alert is meant to prepare those affected to evacuate if it’s necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, but that window of time may be subject to change.

What you need to do

Residents need to use extreme caution near all waterways, especially the Harrison and Fraser rivers.

To prepare for an evacuation order:

– Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area in the event you are separated

– Pack essential items like government-issued ID, medication, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents and pets and, if you have space, keepsakes.

– Prepare to move people living with disabilities and mobility issues.

– Prepare pet supplies, vet records and containment.

– Arrange for transportation for your household.

– Fill gas tanks or personal vehicles

– Arrange accommodation for pets and family members.

– Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating unless you have extenuating circumstances, particularly related to mobility.

– In the event of an evacuation order, Emergency Support Services sites may be activated. Know where they are located for family reunification, essential service providers and group lodging

– Monitor credible news sources for information

For more information, contact the EOC directly at 778-704-0400. For emergencies, call 911.

