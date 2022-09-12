(Walter Scherle/Facebook)

(Walter Scherle/Facebook)

Eastbound Hwy 1 between Chilliwack and Hope reopened

Highway 1 between Agassiz and Hope is open again.

Up to this point, travelers along highways 7 and 9 have reported significant traffic increases due to the localized highway closure.

Emil Anderson Maintainance tweeted that Highway 1 is open once again to eastbound traffic between Exit 135 (Route 9 – Agassiz/Harrison Hot Springs) and Flood-Hope Road (exit 165).

Drive B.C. reports speeds are reduced to 80 kmh and single-lane traffic between Hunter Creek (exit 160) and Flood-Hope Road. Delays should be expected.

As the Flood Falls Trail fire near Hope remains active, the highway could re-close at any time.

Stay connected for the latest.

RELATED: Highway 1 eastbound closed as Flood Falls Trail wildfire grows to 458 hectares

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHopeTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Amber Price running for a seat on Chilliwack city council

Just Posted

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre delivering a speech after he’s announced as winner of the Conservative leadership vote, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang)
Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl offered hearty congratulations to new Conservative leader

Chilliwack City Hall. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack plans to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

(Walter Scherle/Facebook)
Eastbound Hwy 1 between Chilliwack and Hope reopened

Tzeachten FC
Tzeachten FC introduces SHEkicks soccer program