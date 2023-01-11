District of Kent, Mission receive active transportation funding

A total of $99,000 will be invested in the communities’ projects, Minister says

The federal government has announced a $99,000 investment in active transportation projects in the District of Kent and Mission.

Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Harjit Sajjan announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that the federal government is investing $99,907 in two Fraser Valley active transportation projects. The Experience the Fraser (ETF) Trail in Mission and development of an active transportation plan in the District of Kent.

Active transportation refers to human-powered transportation such as wheelchairs, shooters, rollerblades and more.

Residents of the Fraser Valley walk, bike, drive or use public transportation to get to their destinations and need to get there in a timely and safe way,” Sajjan said in a statement released Tuesday. “Our government is funding these active transportation projects to benefit communities, promote healthier lifestyles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, all while supporting long-term, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.”

The funding would help complete the planning and design portion of the ETF trail from Duncan/Gill Avenue to Dyke Road. The ETF trail will run across the Fraser Valley, ultimately spanning 500 kilometres of walkways. Mission Mayor Paul Horn said the funding will help realize a plan 12 years in the making.

“The vision of the Experience the Fraser trail started here in Mission, largely thanks to advocacy by then MLA Randy Hawes,” Horn stated. “This latest installment in funding will help us create a pedestrian connection between Silverdale and our Waterfront.”

The District of Kent’s active transportation plan will be designed to fit the existing infrastructure as well as expanded and new projects related to active transportation, including bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges. As part of the planning process for the future Active Transportation Network Plan, district officials have conducted a survey for residents asking what they are looking for in local active transportation. The survey closed in mid-December and the results have not yet been released as of press time.

The Active Transportation Fund will provided $400 million in investments nationwide over the course of five years. Applications for projects from municipalities and Indigenous communities are ongoing.

