(File Photo)

(File Photo)

Correctional Service seizes $223,000 in contraband at Kent Institution

Seized items include THC, cell phones, hacksaw blade

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) officers seized two packages of contraband and unauthorized items vauled at over $200,000 at Kent Institution recently.

The seized items included 355 grams of THC shatter, 48 grams of THC, unidentified pills, steroids, 10 syringes, 51 grams of tobacco, four packages of tobacco, a ceramic knife tip, a hacksaw blade, three cell phones and accessories. The CSC estimates the institutional value of the seizure is $223,410.

The RCMP have been notified and the CSC ois investigating.

The CSC uses a number of tools to prevent contraband from reaching inmates. They also work closely with local police ot tact action against those who are invovled in contraband trafficking.

The CSC has set up an anonymous tip line – 1-866-780-3784 – for those who wish to report drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates or staff. All information shared is protected.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Charity to hand out free clothing, household items to those in need in Chilliwack
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP ask for public’s help in finding missing 43-year-old Chilliwack woman

Just Posted

A lot of effort went into capturing Dustan who was found in Greendale on Oct. 2, 2022. (Natasha MacDonald)
Dustan the German shepherd captured in Chilliwack after weeks on the run

Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) said a video released Wednesday, Oct. 5 shows “stressed and frightened animals being roughly handled” at rodeos in Langley and Chilliwack. The video drew criticism from organizers of the events, who said the footage showed eagerness, not fear, on the part of the animals. (VHS video)
VIDEO: Vancouver Humane Society releases anti-rodeo video

The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association has presented Chilliwack School Board candidates with 10 questions leading up to the 2022 municipal election Oct. 15, 2022. (Ben Hohenstatt / Black Press Media)
Part 9: Chilliwack Teachers’ Association questions school board candidates

Tammy White of Chilliwack was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2022. (RCMP handout)
UPDATE: RCMP ask for public’s help in finding missing 43-year-old Chilliwack woman

Pop-up banner image