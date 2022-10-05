Correctional Service seizes $223,000 in contraband at Kent Institution

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) officers seized two packages of contraband and unauthorized items vauled at over $200,000 at Kent Institution recently.

The seized items included 355 grams of THC shatter, 48 grams of THC, unidentified pills, steroids, 10 syringes, 51 grams of tobacco, four packages of tobacco, a ceramic knife tip, a hacksaw blade, three cell phones and accessories. The CSC estimates the institutional value of the seizure is $223,410.

The RCMP have been notified and the CSC ois investigating.

The CSC uses a number of tools to prevent contraband from reaching inmates. They also work closely with local police ot tact action against those who are invovled in contraband trafficking.

The CSC has set up an anonymous tip line – 1-866-780-3784 – for those who wish to report drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates or staff. All information shared is protected.

