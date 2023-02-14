(File Photo)

(File Photo)

Chilliwack RCMP investigates multiple bail scam calls

Scammers pose as police, request bail money

The Chilliwack RCMP are investigating multiple reports of local seniors falling victim to bail phone scams.

Multiple victims received phone calls from people posing as police officers requesting bail money for a loved one. The scammers call people advising their loved one is in custody and need bail money to be released. The fraudsters then tell the victims to transfer money or to meet to receive the “bail money.”

This bail scam has been detected in Chilliwack and communities throughout the Lower Mainland.

The RCMP reminds the public that legitimate police will never solicit funds over the phone. If you do receive a call like this, do not provide any information or money to the caller. Hang up immediately and contact your local RCMP detachment. Once you have reported it to your local police, you may also contact the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Last year, the Anti-Fraud Centre received more than 90,000 reports of fraud; more than 56,000, resulting in a loss of $530 million.

It’s important for everyone to be aware of these scams so that they don’t fall victim to these fraudsters, said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk. “Many frauds go unreported to police as victims often feel ashamed or embarrassed. It is important for anyone who has fallen victim to report the fraud to police. That way, we can investigate to identify suspects and lay criminal charges and prevent others from falling prey.”

For more information about this scam and other fraud schemes, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s website at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two elderly Chilliwack residents killed in two-vehicle crash in Washington State

Just Posted

(File Photo)
Chilliwack RCMP investigates multiple bail scam calls

Joan Stevens of Abbotsford recently won $100,000 on a Black Pearls scratch-and-win ticket. (Photo by BC Lottery Corporation)
Trip for tortilla chips and candy turns into $100K win for Abbotsford resident

Approximate location on Highway 2 outside of Leavenworth, Washington, where two Chilliwack residents died in a motor vehicle crash on Feb. 8, 2023. (Google Maps)
Two elderly Chilliwack residents killed in two-vehicle crash in Washington State

Ross Aikenhead is putting the provincial goverment on notice he can no longer make himself available to undertake cleanups in the Chilliwack River Valley. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress screenshot)
Chilliwack volunteer puts B.C. minister on notice he’s no longer available for garbage cleanups

Pop-up banner image