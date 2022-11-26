Chilliwack fills 390 bags with donations for Realtors Care Blanket Drive

Some of the items collected at the 2022 Realtors Care Blanket Drive. (submitted photo)

The generosity of Chilliwack showed in this year’s Realtors Care Blanket Drive.

Organized by the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB) and held Nov. 19, this year brought in 390 bags of blankets and clothing plus two very full bins of food. It was the 28th annual version of the event, with Realtors in Chilliwack, Agassiz, and Hope collecting donations of blankets, sleeping bags, coats, warm clothing, new socks and new underwear.

They also collected non-perishable food items.

“The Realtors Care Blanket Drive drive continues to be an event that CADREB members are committed to,” said CADREB’s Steve Lerigny. “Realizing the challenges of this economy, we encourage everyone to look to give because more and more people are needing that extra help these days.”

All donations go to Ruth and Naomi’s Mission and Cyrus Centre in Chilliwack, plus Agassiz Harrison Community Services and Hope Community Services.

“We want to express our appreciation to the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board and local Realtors for organizing their annual winter jacket and blanket drive,” said Ruth and Naomi’s executive director Scott Gaglardi. “There are many people in our city that spend more time outdoors than in, and these jackets and blankets can help provide some much-needed warmth.”

The event was held drive-thru style the last two years in response to COVID. A total of 335 bags were collected in 2021 and more than 400 in 2020.

