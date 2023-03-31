More than 40 homes needed to be evacuated in the Rockwell Drive area north of Harrison Hot Springs following a disastrous flood. (File Photo)

Chilliwack, District of Kent receive emergency support services funding

Skwah First Nation, FVRD also given $30,000 each

The provincial government announced additional funding to improve local emergency support services (ESS) for people evacuated from their homes during natural disasters and other emergencies.

The recently-announced funding will be distributed as follows:

– The City of Chilliwack – ESS Modernization and Reception Center Supplies, $28,000

– District of Kent – Kent-Harrison ESS Resources Revitalization, $29,972.84

– Skwah First Nation – ESS Development Project, $30,000

– Fraser Valley Regional District – ESS Group Lodging Security Implementation, $30,000

“Being evacuated from your home due to an emergency is incredibly stressful,” said Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon in a statement issues Thursday, March 30. “I’m glad that we are partnering with First Nations and local governments to make sure that services, support and a safe place to stay are available for people when disaster strikes.”

RELATED: Three weeks after flood, District of Kent's Rockwell Drive reopens

One of the most recent incidents of evacuation orders in Agassiz-Harrison came in early 2020 when floods and landslides virtually destroyed part of Rockwell Drive north of Harrison Hot Springs. All residents along Rockwell Drive, Rockwell Place, Pirates Lane, Thunderbird Crescent and Dogwood Lane – were ordered to leave their homes. It took three weeks to repair the utterly destroyed road.

Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter stated the funding would aid with a wide range of projects, including upgrading communications and providing essential supplies to evacuees.

“Emergency support staff and volunteers have repeatedly gone above and beyond for British Columbians, and our government knows how important it is to provide the resources and equipment they need,” he added.

In Chilliwack, in November 2021, evacuation orders were issued for properties in the Yarrow area – the far-west portion of the city – after landslides hit Vedder Mountain and the Sumas Prairie area flooded. More than 1,000 properties – holding 3,300 people – were impacted by the evacuation order.

RELATED: Yarrow residents on evacuation order in Chilliwack

– With Files from Jennifer Feinberg

AgassizchilliwackEnvironmentFirst Nations

Wildfire sparked east of Harrison Lake, estimated 12 hectares in size
Missing 48-year-old Chilliwack man was last seen operating boat on Harrison River

