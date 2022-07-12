Amazon Prime Day offers opportunity to Chilliwack porch pirates

RCMP warn online shoppers to be aware of people wanting to steal their packages

Packages sitting on doorsteps are an inviting target for porch pirates. (City of Covington photo)

Thousands of packages will be heading Chilliwack’s way this week as shoppers head online for Amazon Prime Day. A significant online shopping event actually happening over two days (July 12 and 13), it offers an opportunity for porch pirates.

“The convenience of online shopping has created new opportunities for thieves,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP. “Theft of packages from porches and doorsteps is a crime of opportunity. Let’s be pro-active in removing that opportunity. If you are expecting a package, make arrangements for someone to pick it up so that it doesn’t sit for hours on your porch, or have it delivered to an alternate address.”

Vrolyk offered tips to help prevent parcel theft:

– Have a well-lit front door area to deter thieves. Install a surveillance system, such as doorbell camera. A camera will often be enough to discourage some people from stealing property.

– Track packages. Follow the package’s progress and be home when it’s scheduled to arrive.

– Ask couriers to require a signature upon a parcel’s delivery.

– Arrange for a neighbour to accept the package if you cannot be there or consider having it delivered to your workplace, or a friend’s house you know will be available.

– Sign up for online accounts with Canada Post, or third party locations that can accept packages on your behalf.

-Report stolen packages to police.

If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, or are a victim of theft, call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

