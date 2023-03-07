(File Photo)

Agassiz RCMP seize illegal drugs, ammo, cash following traffic stop

2 people were arrested

A routine traffic stop on Pioneer Avenue resulted in the seizure of drugs, ammunition and cash.

According to a release from the Agassiz RCMP, officers pulled over a vehicle on the 7200 block of Pioneer Avenue in Agassiz. It was discovered the rear license plate was stolen.

A man and a woman were arrested. A search of the vehicle uncovered an amount of illicit drugs consistent with trafficking, various types of firearm ammunition and a large amount of cash.

“This is a great example of the proactive work the Agassiz RCMP members do to keep the community safe and keep illegal drugs out of our communities,” said Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent.

You can report suspicious behaviour and incidents to the Agassiz RCMP by calling 604-796-2211.

