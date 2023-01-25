A man was transported to hospital late last week with serious injuries following a hit and run incident in the Popkum area. (File Photo)

A man was transported to hospital late last week with serious injuries following a hit and run incident in the Popkum area. (File Photo)

Agassiz RCMP seeking assistance in hit and run in Popkum

Pedestrian struck, suspect vehicle is newer gray pickup

The Agassiz RCMP is looking for public assistance after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Popkum area.

Police are looking for dash cam video and witnesses of a hit and run incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20. Just before 9 p.m., the RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a passing vehicle on Yale Road East in Popkum. The vehicle sped away prior to police arriving on the scene. A man and a woman were walking eastbound on the road when a pickup truck approached them from behind, striking the man and driving away.

The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, gray pickup truck with tinted windows. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Agassiz RCMP at 604-792-2211. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizBreaking NewsRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Saskatchewan cattle rancher visits Chilliwack twice a year to find her homeless son
Next story
37-year-old man arrested in relation to theft of $2,000 worth of items from Hope business

Just Posted

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack was charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019, and will plead guilty to one. (LinkedIn)
Chilliwack physiotherapist facing sexual assault charges reaches plea deal

A 37-year-old Hope man has been arrested after breaking and entering into a business and stealing around $2000 worth of merchandise. (File photo by Advocate staff)
37-year-old man arrested in relation to theft of $2,000 worth of items from Hope business

A man was transported to hospital late last week with serious injuries following a hit and run incident in the Popkum area. (File Photo)
Agassiz RCMP seeking assistance in hit and run in Popkum

The food court at Cottonwood Centre is set to be removed in upcoming renovations to make way for a BC Liquor store that will be relocated. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Food court removal plan for Cottonwood Centre in Chilliwack sparks petition