Agassiz RCMP seeking assistance in hit and run in Popkum

The Agassiz RCMP is looking for public assistance after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Popkum area.

Police are looking for dash cam video and witnesses of a hit and run incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20. Just before 9 p.m., the RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a passing vehicle on Yale Road East in Popkum. The vehicle sped away prior to police arriving on the scene. A man and a woman were walking eastbound on the road when a pickup truck approached them from behind, striking the man and driving away.

The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, gray pickup truck with tinted windows. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Agassiz RCMP at 604-792-2211. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

