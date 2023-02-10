Agassiz RCMP seek assistance in locating 12-year-old Lavonna Harris

The Agassiz RCMP is looking for information on the whereabouts of Lavonna Harris, age 12. She is believed to be in the Chilliwack area. (Photo/Agassiz RCMP)

Indigenous girl from Agassiz believed to be in Chilliwack area

The Agassiz RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in finding Lavonna Harris, 12, of Agassiz. She is believed to be in the Chilliwack area.

Police describe Harris as Indigenous, 5’2, 70 pounds with black, shoulder-length hair and brown ayes. She may be associated with a blue Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with B.C. plates PG145M.

Police and family are concerned for Lavonna’s well-being, says Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lavonna Harris is urged to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

