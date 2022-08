Lee Edward Campbell escaped from Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village on Wednesday, caught same day

Lee Edward Campbell, 60, walked away from Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village on Wednesday morning. If you see him, call 911 and do not approach him. (Photo/Agassiz RCMP)

The Agassiz RCMP has taken an inmate who walked away from the Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village back into custody.

Lee Edward Campbell, age 60, walked away from the institution at 16255 Morris Valley early Wednesday (Aug. 10) morning. Within a matter of hours, he was found and returned to the Healing Village.

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said at this time there was no immediate risk to the public.

