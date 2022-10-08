The temperature milestone on Oct. 7 marks at least the second time Agassiz has been recorded as the hottest place in Canada within the past year. (File Photo)

The temperature milestone on Oct. 7 marks at least the second time Agassiz has been recorded as the hottest place in Canada within the past year. (File Photo)

Agassiz hits top temperature in Canada again: Weather Canada

Temperature broke a 2014 local record

For the the second time this year, Agassiz was the hottest spot in Canada.

Eagle-eyed weather watcher Darren Kennedy reported Friday (Oct. 7) morning that Agassiz’s temperatures hit 20.9 C at 6 a.m.

While Agassiz was the hottest place in B.C. at that time, Dease Lake Airport measured a chilly -1.3 C that same morning. Elsewhere in Canada, Eureka, Nunavut recorded the nation’s low at -26.1 C.

RELATED: Agassiz records top temperature in Canada this week

Temperatures in Agassiz hit 23.7 C by about 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, breaking an eight-year temperature record of 23.6.

Agassiz’s high temperature tied a 1993 record on Sunday, Oct. 2, when highs reached 27.4 C.

On July 26, at about 6 a.m., Agassiz was the hottest palce in Canada at a sweltering 24.9 C. Local highs reached 36.1 C, which handily broke the previous local record set in 1998: 33.5 C.

Last year, on Aug. 12 at about 11 p.m., Agassiz’s temperatures reached 30.6 C, making it a provincial and national hotspot. At that point, Yoho National Park (13 C) was the coolest area in B.C. Earlier that summer, Agassiz broke an all-time temperature record twice in one week – on June 27, temperatures topped 40.4 C, breaking a 2015 record by seven degrees and all records for the area stretching back 120 years. The following day, on June 27, temperatures again broke all-time records when they reached 41.1 C.

RELATED: Agassiz recorded as hottest place in the country: Weather Canada

On Nov. 19 2019, Agassiz was the hottest place not in the country but in the province at 13.8 C, significantly warmer than the coldest area at the time, Fort Nelson, which saw temps dip down to -18 C.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot SpringsWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘Rambo Lane’ unveiled on walking tour marking 40th anniversary of famous film in Hope
Next story
Planned condo development on Juno Beach site cancelled after government deal

Just Posted

The temperature milestone on Oct. 7 marks at least the second time Agassiz has been recorded as the hottest place in Canada within the past year. (File Photo)
Agassiz hits top temperature in Canada again: Weather Canada

A ‘Rambo Lane’ sign is unveiled at an alley where it meets 3rd Avenue in Hope on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. This was part of a walking tour on the first day of the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations. (Bill Dobbs)
PHOTOS: ‘Rambo Lane’ unveiled on walking tour marking 40th anniversary of famous film in Hope

Jordan C. Burt was sentenced to 210 days after pleading guilty to a pair of weapons-related charges. (Special to Bay City News/New Africa)
Burt gets 210 days for Chilliwack assault

The body of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found in a bedroom closet of an Abbotsford group home in September 2020.
Mom of Indigenous teen who died in Abbotsford group home launches lawsuit

Pop-up banner image