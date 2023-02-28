Job action stopped bus service around the Fraser Valley as talks between CUPE 561 and First Transit failed in recent weeks. (File Photo)

Job action stopped bus service around the Fraser Valley as talks between CUPE 561 and First Transit failed in recent weeks. (File Photo)

After two days of no buses, B.C. Transit service in Fraser Valley resumes after strike action

No further service disruptions announced

Effective March 1, normal bus service is scheduled to resume for Abbotsford, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack, Hope, Mission and the Fraser Valley Express.

B.C. Transit said the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 561 had not announced further planned service interruptions due to job action.

“B.C. Transit is closely monitoring the situation and sincerely apologizes to customers for the inconvenience caused by this matter,” reads a statement from the Crown agency. “We understand the frustration felt by customers, and that job action is difficult for everyone involved in the region.”

RELATED: Fraser Valley bus operators serve 72-hour strike notice as negotiations drag on with employer

RELATED: Two days of no bus service in eastern Fraser Valley as job action escalates

The labour dispute between B.C. Transit’s contractor – First Transit –and their unionized employees sparked the job action. In late January, CUPE 561 issued a 72-hour strike notice, stating if talks were not successful, drivers would not be collecting fares. The strike escalated on Feb. 27 and 28 with workers withdrawing most services for two days.

B.C. Transit delivers transit services outside Greater Vancouver and to much of the Fraser Valley. B.C. Transit encourages customers to sign up for alerts at bctransit.com and to follow them on Twitter @BCTransit for up-to-the-minute updates.

– With files from Jessica Peters

@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Transit

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mission Public Schools bans anti-LGBTQ group from presenting at board meetings

Just Posted

Job action stopped bus service around the Fraser Valley as talks between CUPE 561 and First Transit failed in recent weeks. (File Photo)
After two days of no buses, B.C. Transit service in Fraser Valley resumes after strike action

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises

Bruce Renwick, manager of the Chilliwack Curling Club, looks down from the upper floor at the sheets of ice in the club’s new building in November 2018. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Chilliwack Curling Club under scrutiny for renting space to well-known anti-LGBTQ group

Crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department were called to a house fire around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews called to early-morning fire in unoccupied house in Chilliwack