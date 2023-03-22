(File Graphic)

53 people across Fraser Valley honoured at awards ceremony in Chilliwack

Civilians, first responders and officers all honoured

More than 50 civilians and RCMP officers were recently honoured at the Officer in Charge Awards Ceremony at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

A total of 21 awards were presented.

The Chilliwack RCMP, Urban Indigenous Policing, and SAY Lands Enforcement were honoured for forming the first Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) Canoe Family. The Pulling Together Canoe Journey fostered cultural protocol guidance, skills training and coaching; Det. Mitch La Framboise led the journey and invited the participants to join the Sto:lo Spath Family Circle, forming the Bear Clan.

Officers with the Chilliwack Drug Section received Excellence in Performance awards for “combating illegal firearms and disrupting gang activity in the province.” The Priority Target Team in Chilliwack were commended for fighting property crime and targeting Chilliwack-based prolific and priority offenders.

Members of the Agassiz RCMP and Correctional Service Canada serving in Agassiz-area prisons were awarded for their teamwork and fight against drug trafficking into correctional facilities. Citizens and first responders in Agassiz-Harrison were also awarded for saving a man’s life when he plunged into the glacial waters of Harrison Lake and bringing an individual having a mental health crisis off a bridge to safety.

Sgt. Dan Robinson was presented with the Long Service Medal, having worked with the RCMP for 35 years. For her 25 years of work with Victim Services, Jan Bentley was awarded the Excellence in Community Service honours.

Fraser ValleyRCMP

