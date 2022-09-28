VIDEO: Diyet and the Love Soldiers march into Harrison Oct. 7

Tickets for the folk trio’s show are available now

DIyet and the Love Soldiers blend country, traditional music and folk to create a unique sound. They will perform at Memorial Hall in Harrison Hot Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. (Photo/Harrison Festival Society)

A Yukon-based acoustic trio is returning to Harrison Hot Springs to keep the Season of Performing Arts rolling along.

Diyet and the Love Soldiers is coming to Harrison’s Memorial Hall (290 Esplanade Avenue) on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Diyet was born in a tent and spent her childhood on the ancestral lands of the Kluane First Nation in the Yukon Territory. Diyet’s diverse background – Tutchone, Tlingit, Japanese and Scottish – helped form her unique musical stylings.

Diyet earned a degree in music, becoming a published songwriter in Vancouver. Eventually, though, she was drawn back to the north, packing up her belongings, her Dutch husband and moving back to her intimate village of 90 people. The move may not have been best for her career on paper, but it led to a number of international collaborations, a busy touring schedule and two acclamined albums (“The Breaking Point” and “When You Were King”). The trio put out a self-titled third album in 2018, which was nominated for Folk Album of the Year at the Indigenous Music Awards as well as Indigenous Artis of the Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards and Indigenous Songwriter of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Diet and the Love Soldiers combines country, folk, roots and traditional music with deep roos in Diyet’s Indigenous world view and life in northern Canada. Diyet plays bass and sings in English and her native language of Southern Tutchone. The Love Soldiers are her husband, Robert van Lieshout (acoustic guitar, drums and percussion) and Juno-winning producer, Bob Hamilton (electric guitar, pedal steel and mandolin).

In addition to the iconic Festival of The Arts every July, Harrison Festival Society organizes the Season of the PErofmring Arts that runs from September to May.

Tickets for Diyet and the Love Soldiers are $25.50 for adults and free for children 12 and under. They are available online at harrisonfestival.com.

