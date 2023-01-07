Susie Vinnick, Lloyd Spiegel take the Harrison stage on Jan. 28

Suzie Vinnick and Lloyd Spiegel will take the Memorial Hall stage in Harrison Hot Springs on Jan. 28. (Photo/Harrison Festival of the Arts)

Harrison Festival Society’s first show of 2023 is coming down the pike.

Susie Vinnick and Lloyd Spiegel will grace the stage of Memorial Hall (290 Esplanade Avenue) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now available online at www.harrisonfestival.com.

Saskatoon-born Vinnick is a multi-instrument roots and blues singer who has toured nationally with Downchild, Stuart McLean’s The Vinyl Café and the John McDermott Band. Vinnick is a widely successful musician, honoured with awards from the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, Canada Folk Music Awards and the CBC Saturday Night Blues Great Canadian Blues Award, just to name a few.

Blues/country artist Spiegel is one of the top 50 greatest Australian guitarists of all time, according to Australian Guitar Magazine. He’s been touring since age 11 and has 10 albums to his name an decades of experience on the road. Spiegel has toured around the world, including Europe, the United States and New Zealand; he has played with the likes of Ray Charles, Bob Dylan and Etta James.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m., but doors open at 6:30 p.m. to relieve any lineups. A bar and concessions will be available. The show consists of two 45-minute sets with a short intermission.

Tickets are $25.50, and children 12 and under are admitted for free.

The Vinnick and Spiegel concert is part of Harrison Festival Society’s Season of Performing Arts, which is a concert series that takes place between September and May at Memorial Hall. Over it’s decades-long run, the season hosts between eight and 10 artists per year, satiating the appetites of those craving world-class music right here at home before the iconic Harrison Festival of the Arts arrives again in the summer.

