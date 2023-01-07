Suzie Vinnick and Lloyd Spiegel will take the Memorial Hall stage in Harrison Hot Springs on Jan. 28. (Photo/Harrison Festival of the Arts)

Suzie Vinnick and Lloyd Spiegel will take the Memorial Hall stage in Harrison Hot Springs on Jan. 28. (Photo/Harrison Festival of the Arts)

Susie Vinnick, Lloyd Spiegel take the Harrison stage on Jan. 28

First concert of the year features roots, blues and country music

Harrison Festival Society’s first show of 2023 is coming down the pike.

Susie Vinnick and Lloyd Spiegel will grace the stage of Memorial Hall (290 Esplanade Avenue) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now available online at www.harrisonfestival.com.

Saskatoon-born Vinnick is a multi-instrument roots and blues singer who has toured nationally with Downchild, Stuart McLean’s The Vinyl Café and the John McDermott Band. Vinnick is a widely successful musician, honoured with awards from the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, Canada Folk Music Awards and the CBC Saturday Night Blues Great Canadian Blues Award, just to name a few.

Blues/country artist Spiegel is one of the top 50 greatest Australian guitarists of all time, according to Australian Guitar Magazine. He’s been touring since age 11 and has 10 albums to his name an decades of experience on the road. Spiegel has toured around the world, including Europe, the United States and New Zealand; he has played with the likes of Ray Charles, Bob Dylan and Etta James.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m., but doors open at 6:30 p.m. to relieve any lineups. A bar and concessions will be available. The show consists of two 45-minute sets with a short intermission.

Tickets are $25.50, and children 12 and under are admitted for free.

The Vinnick and Spiegel concert is part of Harrison Festival Society’s Season of Performing Arts, which is a concert series that takes place between September and May at Memorial Hall. Over it’s decades-long run, the season hosts between eight and 10 artists per year, satiating the appetites of those craving world-class music right here at home before the iconic Harrison Festival of the Arts arrives again in the summer.

@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Harrison Festival of the ArtsHarrison Hot Springs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Patrick Maliha, Ola Dada return for Fraser Valley Comedy show in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Several Mission RCMP cars could be seen along Fourth Ave. on the morning of Dec. 14, 2022 following a fatal stabbing. (Kevin Mills/ Mission City Record)
Chilliwack man charged with 2nd-degree murder following stabbing in Mission

Suzie Vinnick and Lloyd Spiegel will take the Memorial Hall stage in Harrison Hot Springs on Jan. 28. (Photo/Harrison Festival of the Arts)
Susie Vinnick, Lloyd Spiegel take the Harrison stage on Jan. 28

Fraser Valley Comedy presents Patrick Maliha and other comedians at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 11. (Submitted)
Patrick Maliha, Ola Dada return for Fraser Valley Comedy show in Chilliwack

Chilliwack’s Taylor Ogston, seen here with wife Karen Stewart, was diagnosed three and a half years ago with mild cognitive impairment. Through the Alzheimer Society of B.C., he is sharing his story of living with dementia. (Submitted)
‘I’m embracing it’: Chilliwack man shares story during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month