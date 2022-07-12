PHOTOS: After two years, Harrison Festival of the Arts returns to Harrison Lake beachfront

A drummer from Uzume Taiko plays a taiko drum during the opening concert of the first full day of the 43rd annual Harrison Festival of the Arts on Saturday, July 9. (Adam Louis/Observer) [July 9, 2022]
(Adam Louis/Observer) [July 9, 2022]
Hundreds of people gathered to listen to Uzume Taiko on a sunny Saturday afternoon at the Harrison Festival of the Arts. (Adam Louis/Observer) [July 9, 2022]
(Adam Louis/Observer) [July 9, 2022]
There was no shortage of colourful clothing and art for sale during the opening weekend at the Harrison Festival of the Arts. (Adam Louis/Observer) [July 9, 2022]
Artisan tents lined the walkway along Harrison Lake. (Adam Louis/Observer) [July 9, 2022]
Artwork ranged from paintings to photography to pottery and more. (Adam Louis/Observer) [July 9, 2022]
The Harrison Festival of the Arts is back in full force for its 43rd year.

The Festival kicked off with a special tribute concert for the late Phyllis Stenson, who remains a posthumous pillar of the Festival itself as well as the broader Agassiz-Harrison arts and culture scene. Stenson passed away at the age of 74 in December 2020.

The first week saw a diverse set of world music performers. Additionally, an artisan market stretched along the shore of Harrison Lake as hundreds of visitors and residents enjoyed the festival.

RELATED: Harrison Festival, Fraser Valley arts icon Phyllis Stenson mourned

The final weekend’s shows at Memorial Hall feature Blackie and the Rodeo Kings at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night and the Balaklava Blues at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For a complete schedule, visit www.harrisonfestival.com/festival/schedule.

