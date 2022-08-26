“Godzilla” series filming in Harrison Lake area

Film crew cars and helicopters were parked across from Harrison Resort Golf Course as part of the filming of “Hourglass” in the Harrison Lake area. (Adam Louis/Observer)Film crew cars and helicopters were parked across from Harrison Resort Golf Course as part of the filming of “Hourglass” in the Harrison Lake area. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Downtown Vancouver was one of a few locations throughout B.C. connected to the upcoming Apple TV + series with the working title “Hourglass.” (Twitter/Downtown Vancouver was one of a few locations throughout B.C. connected to the upcoming Apple TV + series with the working title “Hourglass.” (Twitter/

What’s been filming in the Harrison area this week?

The Observer confirmed “Hourglass” is filming in the Agassiz-Harrison area. “Hourglass” is reportedly a working title for a “Godzilla” TV series for Apple TV+ currently in production. IMDb lists a possible final name of “Godzilla and the Titans.”

According to the official logline, “Hourglass” is set after a battle between Godzilla and the Titans that destroyed San Francisco. The series will follow one family’s journey to uncover the secrets of the monsters and how they are linked to a secret organization known as “Monarch.”

RELATED: Filming activity expected in Harrison area this week

Director Matt Shakman (“WandaVision”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Great”) is attached to at least the first episode of the series. IMDb lists several cast members, including Kurt Russell (“Escape from L.A.”, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, “Big Trouble In Little China”), Kiersey Clemons (“Transparent”, “Dope”, “Sweetheart) and Elisa Lasowski (“David Bowie: Blackstar,” “Versailles”, “Somers Town”).

In early July, Twitter user Janice Rafael took photos of the “Hourglass” setup in Vancouver, which she said would represent Oakland, Calif. in the upcoming series.

“Hoping Godzilla will be CGIed in,” she tweeted.

Earlier this week, the District of Kent announced via social media that there would be three days of increased helicopter traffic on Mount Breakenridge along Harrison Lake. The crew was stationed near Harrison Resort Golf Course along Hot Springs Road.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizfilmingHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
PHOTOS: Aerobatic pilots soar over Chilliwack at Flight Fest

Just Posted

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021. A man was arrested outside her Port Moody home on June 3, 2022 but has since been released. (Photo courtesy of IHIT)
$50K reward renewed for information on Trina Hunt’s murder

People check out some of the thousands of books for sale during the Rotary Club of Chilliwack Outdoor Book Sale on Wolfe Road on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. This year’s sale is Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Shop outside for books during Rotary Club of Chilliwack’s one-day outdoor sale

(RCMP cruiser)
Victim ‘sliced in the head’ in Chilliwack by machete-wielding suspect

This house on Young Road in Chilliwack was completely destroyed by an early-morning fire on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: House, brand-new car completely destroyed in early-morning fire in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image