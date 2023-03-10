Elektra Women’s Choir comes to Agassiz this weekend

Women’s choir Elektra will continue the Cheam Vista Concert series this weekend.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Riverside Church (7452 Morrow Road) in Agassiz.

Seasonal membership tickets are available at the Agassiz branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library. More info is available by calling Jacquie Zuidhof at 604-819-6460.

The Vancouver-based Elektra Women’s Choir dates back to 1987. More than 200 talented voices from age 17 to 79 have graced the stage through Elektra, usually averaging about 45 singers in the choir, all volunteers. The choir has produced 17 albums since 1992; in fact, its debut, self-titled album was nominated for a JUNO award.

To learn more about Elektra, visit elektra.ca.

