Big business development under construction in Rosedale includes Starbucks, Dairy Queen

Rosedale-Popkum Village has entered its second stage of development just off Highway 9. The future commercial space is set to include a Starbucks and a Dairy Queen. (Graphics/Rhee Ga Properties)

The Popkum roundabout is about to change.

The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) confirmed to The Observer that The Rosedale Popkum Village shopping centre is under construction near the Highway 9 roundabout.

The $750,000 expansion located at 52964 Yale Road (just north of the Petro-Canada gas station), is set to include a Starbucks, Dairy Queen and four other retail units currently labeled as “Health,” “Iris,” “Phone” and “Beauty.”

According to RosedalePopkumVillage.com, run by Vancouver-based Rhee Ga Real Estate Development, the development of Rosedale Popkum Village is in its second phase; the first phase involved the Petro-Canada station as well as the adjacent Subway and liquor store.

A third, undated phase is set to bring a hotel and more retail locations to the roundabout area.

