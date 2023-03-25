The Chilliwack School District office on Aug. 25, 2010. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

LETTER: To parents commenting about Chilliwack school board meetings, enough with the immaturity

‘If adults are arguing like toddlers over a book in a library, we all need to take a serious look at ourselves’

Being fairly new to Chilliwack, it has been an interesting display watching the school board meeting and seeing, now a month later, the ongoing back and forth outrage in letters written into the Chilliwack Progress about this occurrence.

The passive aggressive tone of some of these letters shows there is so much divide and animosity against the two opposing sides. This is doing nothing for those that are the real reason these discussions started in the first place, the children.

Regardless of which ‘side’ you take, we can all see the current status of world affairs. War, homelessness, disease and corruption. If you are reading this with a roof over your head, food to eat and place to lay your head you are blessed. If adults are arguing like toddlers over a book in a library, we all need to take a serious look at ourselves. I do not condone the way the school board meeting was handled. It was unprofessional, rude and did not serve the purpose it was conducted for. It doesn’t matter what side of the argument you are on. That is the truth.

If parents can’t voice their concerns at a school board meeting, we have a fundamental problem with the system. Every parent wants the best for their child and that looks different for everyone. For those in favour of how the school meeting was finalized, it seems you got your way. For those that did not, walk into the school yourself. Ask to go into the library yourself and do what you can to nurture your child’s future in the way you want.

But enough with the immaturity.

Charlotte Huizing

Letter to the Editor

