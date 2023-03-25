LETTER: ‘If anyone should be censured, it should be board chair Willow Reichelt’

Was Reichelt being inclusive when she shut off the mic for a fellow trustee, asks letter writer

Chilliwack district principal Sean Wicker takes a photo of, left to right, school board trustees Heather Maahs, David Swankey, Margaret Reid, Teri Westerby, Willow Reichelt, Richard Procee, and district superintendent Rohan Arul-Pragasam at the district’s donor recognition dinner at G.W. Graham school on March 15, 2023. On March 16, Maahs was censured by the school board. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The March 16 censuring of Chilliwack School Board trustee Heather Maahs was unjust and a disgrace to democracy.

This attempt by the school board to silence the voice of a duly elected official was also an attempt to silence the voices of those Ms. Maahs represents: thousands who agree with her brave stance about parental rights and not having pornographic and sexually explicit material in our school libraries.

If anyone should be censured, it should be the board chair Willow Reichelt. Since she wants “inclusiveness” to be a primary value in the school system, was she being inclusive when she shut off the mic for a fellow trustee and some of the public at the Feb. 7 school board meeting?

Also if we don’t want bullying in the school system, shouldn’t the chair of the school board set the example? What right do school trustees, superintendents, and teachers have to indoctrinate our children with philosophies that run counter to the sound value systems of so many?

We are thankful for such courageous people as Heather Maahs and Darrell Furgason, who despite the abuse heaped upon them, advocate for what is needed.

READ MORE: Chilliwack school board censures trustee Heather Maahs

READ MORE: Heather Maahs responds to Chilliwack School Board censure

Kathleen Stanfield

Letter to the Editor