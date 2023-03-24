The observation tower at the Great Blue Heron Reserve as seen on opening day on May 16, 2002. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

LETTER: Acts of destruction at Chilliwack’s blue heron reserve appalling

‘What is the world coming to when parents are letting young kids to become hoodlums and vandals?’

I was appalled to witness an incident that happened at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve on Monday, March 20 around 2 p.m. There were about 10 or so kids on the viewing tower, which is about 20 some feet in the air.

What greatly upset me and my wife is that there were about eight or more mothers or grandmothers, and at one point I heard a loud crash and thought someone had fallen off the tower.

But what was happening is that they were watching these kids perform acts of destruction right before their eyes. The kids were picking up logs and broken tree branches, some nearly two feet in length, and tossing them over the edge.

I reported it to the office and there was another young couple that was also totally shocked by what was happening.

What is the world coming to when parents are letting, and maybe encouraging, young kids to become hoodlums and vandals? Especially in a place that the city has set aside as a protected area for birds and wildlife. These kids, if this continues, will become the criminals of next year.

It is at this age when responsibility should be taught. You take them to a nature area to learn about nature and not destroy it. I hope they didn’t continue down the trails and damage further property.

Frank Talaber

