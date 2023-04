20 Years have gone by, still we remember the day we cried.

Even though you are gone, life has pushed us to move on.

More beautiful memories have been made, since the day you went away.

We know you are smiling down upon us, and so wish you were here with us.

Love, Ken, Lyndsey, Beau, Kirstin, Katharine & Domenico, Olivia, Genevieve and everyone else who loved her.