Magical Lights by the Lake sets the holidays a-sparkle in Harrison

Harrison Hot Springs is setting the holiday season a-sparkle with its Lights by the Lake display.

A longstanding tradition in Harrison Hot Springs, Lights by the Lake draws in visitors from across the Fraser Valley and beyond.

A merry and bright celebration lighting up Harrison Lake in its holiday best, the display is a little different each year, though mainstays include the lights surrounding Civic Plaza and a life-size glowing white moose along the edge of the beach.

Keep an eye out for Harrison’s beloved Sasquatch, who may be seen in various places throughout the light display… perhaps offering a hearty wave hello from next to the glowing “Harrison Hot Springs” letters, or practicing yoga, or even riding a bike along the Esplanade holding a “Happy New Year” banner!

Of course, there’s lots more to see and do, too. Stroll the promenade and enjoy:

two kilometres of dazzling holiday lights and decor

custom light displays

painted selfie stands

decorated store fronts

the decorated Christmas tree trail

skating on the Starlight Synthetic Rink – Thursday to Monday from 1 to 9 p.m. Visit the website for more details.

Lights by the Lake continues until Jan. 8, so there is ample time to take in the holiday cheer.

Learn more at tourismharrison.com/lights-by-the-lake

