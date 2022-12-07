Magical Lights by the Lake sets the holidays a-sparkle in Harrison

Harrison Hot Springs is setting the holiday season a-sparkle with its Lights by the Lake display.

A longstanding tradition in Harrison Hot Springs, Lights by the Lake draws in visitors from across the Fraser Valley and beyond.

A merry and bright celebration lighting up Harrison Lake in its holiday best, the display is a little different each year, though mainstays include the lights surrounding Civic Plaza and a life-size glowing white moose along the edge of the beach.

Keep an eye out for Harrison’s beloved Sasquatch, who may be seen in various places throughout the light display… perhaps offering a hearty wave hello from next to the glowing “Harrison Hot Springs” letters, or practicing yoga, or even riding a bike along the Esplanade holding a “Happy New Year” banner!

Of course, there’s lots more to see and do, too. Stroll the promenade and enjoy:

  • two kilometres of dazzling holiday lights and decor
  • custom light displays
  • painted selfie stands
  • decorated store fronts
  • the decorated Christmas tree trail
  • skating on the Starlight Synthetic Rink – Thursday to Monday from 1 to 9 p.m. Visit the website for more details.

Lights by the Lake continues until Jan. 8, so there is ample time to take in the holiday cheer.

Learn more at tourismharrison.com/lights-by-the-lake

ChristmasFraser ValleyHarrison Hot Springs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Just Posted

The EV charging station locator app PlugShare shows the location of chargers on a map. (PlugShare)
More charging stations for electric vehicles on the way from City of Chilliwack

Fraser Health official Sandy Drieschner with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon and Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter in the Chilliwack Primary Care Centre on May 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack MLAs get new responsibilities in legislature after cabinet announced

A house for sale sign in Garrison Crossing in Chilliwack on Nov. 6, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Home sales, prices continue to decline in Chilliwack and district

Traffic slowed significantly along Highway 7 west of Deroche following a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. (Screenshot/Google Maps)
2-vehicle crash near Deroche sends 3 to hospital on Monday