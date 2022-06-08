Police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the 21300-block of 24th Avenue. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the 21300-block of 24th Avenue. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

RCMP at scene of rural Langley shooting

Vancouver man sustained non-life threatening injuries in what police say is a targetted incident

Langley RCMP are investigating after a 27-year-old Vancouver man was shot in rural Langley Tuesday afternoon.

The police were called at 3:20 p.m. about shots fired and responded to the area of 213th Street and 24th Avenue, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“At about 4 o’clock a male arrived at a local hospital,” she said.

The man had non-life threatening injuries, she said.

“The victim is not being cooperative,” Largy said.

She said it’s too soon to know whether the incident is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflicts, she added.

“It is believed to be targeted,” Largy said.

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No public hearing into arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter at Vancouver bank

Just Posted

Looking west from Bridal Falls over Chilliwack. (Sam Waddington file photo)
Leaders of Eastern Fraser Valley back gondola proposal over ski resort idea

A motorcyclist suffered a medical emergency and died near Garrison Crossing in Chilliwack at the corner of Watson Road and Miller Drive after 3 p.m. on June 7, 2022. (GoogleMaps)
Motorcyclist suffers fatal medical emergency on Watson Road in Chilliwack Tuesday

Ryan McAllister is one of several performers hitting the stage at the inaugural Summerfest Country Music Festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday at Tradex. (Instagram photo)
Abbotsford’s Summerfest Country Music Festival moving indoors

Ryan Langevin will pay tribute to both Elton John and Billy Joel with show The Rocket Man and The Piano Man on June 18 in Chilliwack. (Moon Coin Productions)
Artist playing tribute to both Elton John and Billy Joel is coming to Chilliwack