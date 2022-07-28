Fire near Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft near Highway 1. (Photo credit: Brandi Lynn Zirk)

Fire near Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft near Highway 1. (Photo credit: Brandi Lynn Zirk)

Firefighters respond to two grass fires west of Highway 1 near Ashcroft

The fires, near Hat Creek Road started after thunderstorm rolled through

Ashcroft Fire Rescue were called to two grass fires that started off Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft on Thursday evening.

A thunderstorm came through the region at around 8 p.m. on July 28, and lightning was observed in the area.

At 11:15 p.m. a police car was at the foot of Hat Creek Road just off the highway, which remains open to traffic.

Brandi Lynn Zirk, who was on the highway at the time, said the fires did not appear large.

“It looked smouldering and small flames,” she told the Journal. “There was no wind at all. So let’s hope it stays that way.”

The BC Wildfire Service notes that both fires (K20817 and K20818) are near Minaberriet [sic] Creek. Each fire is listed as 0.01 hectares in size.

To view the BC Wildfire Service interactive fire map, go to https://bit.ly/3cOdqhE. To check for highway conditions and closures, go to www.drivebc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroftbcwildfire

Previous story
Nohomin Creek wildfire continues to grow
Next story
Tim Hortons reaches proposed settlement in class action lawsuit involving mobile app

Just Posted

IHIT is investigating the death of a woman in Abbotsford on July 28. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Woman killed in assault in Abbotsford; IHIT investigating

Shayla Bousquet, 19, in hospital in Chilliwack after she and her friend were violently assaulted outside a Yarrow gas station by three men on May 31, 2022. (Submitted)
Two young people violently assaulted outside Yarrow gas station, allegedly by the owner

Crews work at the Othello Bridge on the Coquihalla on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Permanent repairs coming for Othello stretch of Coquihalla Highway

Jeremy Colliton is the new head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks. (Abbotsford Canucks YouTube)
Jeremy Colliton ready to take the reins of the Abbotsford Canucks