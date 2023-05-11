The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Dillon White Photo

The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Dillon White Photo

Sweet sixteen: Mission dog gives birth to huge litter of puppies

The puppies are six weeks old and a Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix

A litter of 16 puppies born in Mission has left a local dog-owner and her family busy.

Millie, a three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix, gave birth to eight males and eight females on March 27 and 28.The pups are a mix of 75 per cent Bernese Mountain dog and 25 per cent Old English Sheepdog.

Millie’s owner Melissa Pearce has been breeding dogs since 2022 and says the past six weeks of taking care of the dogs have been crazy but fun. After the first month of care, the puppies became bigger and more active.

“The amount of food and poop is exorbitant,” Pearce said. “It’s a lot of work but it’s a lot of fun too. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

When Millie gave birth for the first time last year, it was a litter of seven puppies. However, Pearce was warned to expect more during this round after a trip to the veterinarian 55 days into Millie’s pregnancy.

The vet estimated 13 puppies on the first try but discovered more hiding upon a second look. Millie gave birth at the Pearce residence in Mission to 17 puppies in total, but the 15th born didn’t survive.

“A few of my friends looked at the X-ray and and guessed 18,” Pearce said. “I was like ‘Oh no. Please no’.”

Six puppies have already been adopted to families in Mission, Coquitlam and Powell River. More puppies are still looking for a home.

Tullie— the first girl born to Millie — will stay with her mother and the Pearces. Pearce’s daughter Abigail pointed her out to keep immediately.

“She’ll be the future,” Pearce said. “She’s probably our favourite.”

The 16-puppy litter may have set a provincial record and tied an unofficial Canadian record after reports of 16 puppies born to a dalmatian in Quebec in January 2023. An Abbotsford boxer produced one of the biggest litters in Canadian history in 2022, giving birth to 14 puppies.

The Guinness World Record for a dog litter is 24, which was set by a Neapolitan mastiff in the United Kingdom in 2004.

WATCH: Abbotsford boxer gives birth to unofficial Canadian record 14 puppies

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsMission

 

The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Dillon White Photo

The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Dillon White Photo

The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Dillon White Photo

The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Dillon White Photo

The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Dillon White Photo

The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Dillon White Photo

The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Dillon White Photo

The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Dillon White Photo

The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Submitted Photo

The 16 puppies born in Mission to three-year-old Bernese Mountain and Old English Sheepdog mix Millie is tied for an unofficial Canadian record. /Submitted Photo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack doctor wins award from B.C. College of Family Physicians
Next story
Beaver Scouts ready to raise money for Cyrus Centre with hot dog sale in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon talks about Project AIM and ‘period poverty’ in the B.C. legislature on May 9, 2023. (Kelli Paddon MLA Facebook video)
Chilliwack-Kent MLA partners with Project AIM to reduce stigma around menstruation

Melissa Pearce and her daughter Abigail pose with their dog Millie and 10 of the 16 puppies she birthed in Mission six weeks ago. Six puppies have already been adopted. /Dillon White Photo
Sweet sixteen: Mission dog gives birth to huge litter of puppies

There are now 12 more second-stage homes for women and their children who are escaping domestic violence. (MorningbirdPhoto/Pixabay)
New housing for women and children in Abbotsford to make ‘small but mighty’ dent in wait times

Police lights (File photo)
Chilliwack man awarded $1.5 million for injuries sustained in 2015 car accident

Pop-up banner image