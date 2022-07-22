Vancouver’s PEAK radio moves alt-rock music to HD and web only, with new FM station to come

‘You can tune in on Monday at 1:02pm to find out what,’ station rep says

Changes are coming for Vancouver’s PEAK radio station on Monday (July 25).

The alt-rock station is moving to HD radio (HD2), and can still be heard on thepeak.fm and on streaming platforms.

On the FM dial, 102.7 will become a new station. “You can tune in on Monday at 1:02pm to find out what,” teased Richelle Collins, PEAK’s promotions director.

Owned by Pattison Media, The PEAK has been playing alternative rock for more than a decade, and was recently joined in that genre of music by SONIC, at 104.9.

Some PEAK hosts will remain, including Early Show voices Charis and Jeremy, along with music director Jason Manning in the afternoons.

“The music has always been what defines us and that is not changing,” stated a news release Friday. “In fact, moving away from traditional FM means we have more freedom with our playlist and can get away with stuff others can’t. Hear your favourite Alt bands as well as discover new ones that you won’t hear on most stations. We promise to bring you closer to the music with indie music features and exclusive experiences like our live PEAK Lounge where you get up close and personal with the artists.”

Said PEAK program director Russell James: “It’s really awesome to lead this team down this new and exciting path where we can defy the norm and build something really cool.”

A story posted to radioinsight.com suggests “Pattison has been sitting on 1027NowRadio.com and .ca since 2020 for CKPK-FM for the growing ‘Social Radio’ format it operates in Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg. That domain is now parked on their hosting provider’s servers waiting to go live.

“It was also announced earlier this month that Christy Farrell and Fraser Tuff, morning hosts at said formatted ‘101.5 Today Radio’ CKCE-FM Calgary, have announced they will be departing their station after six years for an opportunity ‘within our company’ in Vancouver.”



