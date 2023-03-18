Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival returns to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

‘Best of the Fest Tour’ features extreme athletes from around the world

Outdoor adventures will be brought inside when the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival returns to Chilliwack

The journey never ends with the Best of the Fest Tour – Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival on April 1 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

This extravaganza of high-octane and hair-raising cinema blends a love of adventure with pioneering film-making for a night packed with energy, exploration, and the ultimate displays of human achievement.

With a raft of winning films from the nine-day Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival to choose from, VIMFF is the perfect chance to experience the exploits of extreme athletes from around the world. This selection of films, stories and achievements, offers the audience a taste of what they themselves could experience, from mountaineering, kayaking, hiking and many other sports.

The night includes a chance to win one of many door prizes.

VIMFF – Best of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April 1, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

