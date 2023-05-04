Two concerts at Abbotsford Centre part of Live Nation’s Concert Week $25 ticket discount

Abbotsford Centre is participating in Live Nation’s Concert Week, which features $25 all-in tickets for select concerts. (Facebook photo)

Live Nation’s Concert Week returns from May 10 to 16 and two shows at the Abbotsford Centre are participating in the $25 all-in ticket offer.

Concert Week is a promotion that gives fans the opportunity to purchase $25 all-in tickets to select concerts at a number of different venues across North America.

Quantities are limited and there is a pre-sale offer on May 9. The general offer runs from May 10 to 16. Fans will be able to see a full list of events, venues and artists starting then.

The Abbotsford Centre has confirmed that tickets for both The Doobie Brothers (Oct. 28) and Volbeat (July 22) will be available for Concert Week and be sold for $25. Rogers Arena in Vancouver will also be participating in the promotion, but they have not yet confirmed which events will be a part of it.

It is a significant discount, as the lowest priced tickets for The Doobie Brothers are set at $64, while Volbeat’s are $63.

For more information on Concert Week, visit livenation.com/exclusives/406/concert-week-2023-faq.

