Tragically Hip bassist Gord Sinclair to perform in Chilliwack

He’ll play songs from debut solo album and Tragically Hip favourites at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

The bassist and songwriter of The Tragically Hip is coming to Chilliwack.

Gord Sinclair, member of one of Canada’s most popular rock bands, will be performing at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Oct. 22.

Sinclair is a rock legend and, along with his band, he will be performing material from his debut solo album Taxi Dancers plus fan favourites from The Tragically Hip.

For more than 30 years he has been in the music industry, touring and writing some of the most recognizable songs in Canada.

Best known for being a member of The Tragically Hip, Sinclair is now the first member of the band to release music since the death of frontman Gord Downie in 2017.

While Sinclair’s lyrics shine and his voice brings them to life, his skills with a bass guitar bring a depth to his performance.

Sinclair’s solo debut is not only a farewell, fearlessly exploring his despair about losing a lifelong friend and bandmate, but also a hopeful and striking survey of how good the world can be. It’s a profound statement about why sorrow must be viewed in tandem with joy, shaping the world into something truly beautiful.

“Despite all the things that go on around us that aren’t that great, life is quite wonderful and you have to believe in that when terrible things happen,” Sinclair said. “You somehow have to find a way to seek out the love you felt that’s still there inside you and let that guide your life.”

Gord Sinclair is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, and available at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

