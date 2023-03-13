Drake performs during Lil Baby’s Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Drake to start ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour this summer with stops in Vancouver, Montreal

Tour is Canadian pop star’s first in five years

Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage.

The “It’s All a Blur” tour comes with a 29-date arena run this summer with two Canadian stops in Montreal and Vancouver.

It follows Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 album “Her Loss.”

After kicking off in New Orleans in June, the tour will stop in Montreal on July 14 and Vancouver on Aug. 28.

Live Nation says additional dates, including Toronto, will be announced at a later date.

This is Drake’s first tour in five years. He was last on the road with “Aubrey and the Three Migos” in 2018.

Ticket presales start March 15, while the general sale starts March 17.

RELATED: Drake delivers nostalgia, teases new music at Apollo show

ConcertsPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars

Just Posted

The Coquihalla Highway (pictured) and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton are expected to get 15-25 cm of snowfall from today (March 13) to Tuesday (March 14) morning. /Drive BC Photo
Up to 25 cm of snow expected for Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3

Teen Daze, a.k.a. Jamison Isaak, in his home studio in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2023. Teen Daze won a Juno Award on Saturday for Electronic Album of the Year, for his release, Interior. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack’s Teen Daze among B.C. winners at opening night of the Juno Awards

Giuseppe Perusini (centre) shares stories with others during Coffee with Seniors at Chartwell Lynnwood Retirement Residence in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Huge crowd for free ‘Coffee with Seniors’ event in Chilliwack

Jack Webber (top) of Chilliwack and Mica Thiessen of Abbotsford compete in the Chilliwack Squash Championships at the Cheam Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Biggest turnout ever for squash championships in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image