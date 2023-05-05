The RCMP Musical Ride is seen on Aug. 20, 2009 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. They will return to Chilliwack on June 29, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Tickets on sale for RCMP Musical Ride in Chilliwack

The truly Canadian show will be at Chilliwack Heritage Park for 2 shows in June

The RCMP Musical Ride is coming to Chilliwack this summer and tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 9:30 a.m.

It will be at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Thursday, June 29 for two shows, one at 3 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults/general admission (13 years and older), and $10 for children age two to 12. Children under the age of two must be on a lap and do not require a ticket.

Tickets can be bought online at chilliwackfair.com/musicalride or in-person, by calling the Chilliwack Fair office at 604-824-8191, or in-person at 7590 Lickman Rd.

Current office hours to buy tickets are: Friday, May 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, May 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, May 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More ticket-purchasing dates to be added.

There will be food vendors and some additional local entertainment to compliment this honoured performance.

Fore more, call 604-824-8191 or email info@chilliwackfair.com.

 

