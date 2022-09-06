The Offspring returning to Abbotsford in November

The Offspring and Simple Plan are coming to Abbotsford on Nov. 26. (Abbotsford Centre photo)

The Offspring returns to Abbotsford in November.

The punk rock band, along with Simple Plan, is set to take over the Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 26 with the Let The Bad Times Roll tour.

The group last appeared in Abbotsford on Nov. 30, 2019.

The Offspring have sold over 40 million albums and Let The Bad Times Roll, released in 2021, is the group’s 10 studio album.

The band formed in California in 1984 and reached superstardom with the 1994 album Smash, which sold over 11 million records worldwide and is one of the best selling independent albums ever.

Simple Plan is a Canadian pop punk band that formed in 1999 and has sold over 10 million albums worldwide. The group won the Juno Fan Choice Award in 2006, won six MuchMusic video awards and a Teen Choice Award in 2005.

They have released six albums, including Harder Than It Looks in 2022.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. The Canadian tour begins on Oct. 31 in Halifax and the Abbotsford stop is one of three in British Columbia. They play Kelowna on Nov. 25 and Victoria on Nov. 27.

For more information, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca/event/the-offspring/219.

