Teen filmmakers’ work to be screened at 3rd annual Chilliwack Student Film Festival

28 short films will be presented during film fest at G.W. Graham Secondary

Young filmmakers are gearing up for an upcoming high school film festival in Chilliwack.

The third annual Chilliwack Student Film Festival takes place at G.W. Graham Secondary School on May 18.

“Please join us to celebrate young filmmakers from our school district, from Grades 9 to 12. We will be featuring 28 short films from a variety of genres,” said GWG teacher Michael Florizone.

The inaugural Chilliwack Student Film Festival took place in 2019. It was cancelled due to the pandemic for two years before returning in 2022.

The evening will include awards, door prizes, and a brief filmmaker talk-back on stage at the end of the event.

“We are also excited to announce we are sponsored by Vancouver Film School and (will be) giving an additional award to one lucky student who will receive a free Connect Course, valued at $1,000.”

A representative from Vancouver Film School will be in attendance, as well as the director of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival and other local and regional film makers and producers.

The Chilliwack Student Film Festival is at G.W. Graham Secondary School in the theatre on Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $7 at the door, or $5 in advance. Popcorn and water will also be for sale.

A screen grab from the 2023 Chilliwack Student Film Festival.

