James Hill and Anne Janelle join the Bergmann Duo in an afternoon concert that blends the sounds of the ukulele, cello, and piano on April 14 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)

James Hill and Anne Janelle join the Bergmann Duo in an afternoon concert that blends the sounds of the ukulele, cello, and piano on April 14 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)

Strings blend with piano for matinee concert at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Cellist Anne Janelle, James Hill on ukulele join Bergmann Duo for Bowed, Plucked, and Strummed

Strings will be coming together with piano for an afternoon concert at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Cellist Anne Janelle and her ukulele virtuoso husband, James Hill, join the Bergmann Duo for Bowed, Plucked, and Strummed on April 14.

The concert will fill the theatre with an impassioned performance including works from classical, folk, and contemporary repertoire.

This unique combination of instruments offers an interesting twist to this programme that has not been seen in any previous Bergmann concerts at the centre. These instrumentalists and songwriters have charmed audiences around the world with a sound that is intricate and engaging.

Bowed, Plucked, and Strummed is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $29, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ explores vigilante eco-sabotage

Just Posted

Clayton Eheler. (Facebook)
Chilliwack gangster pleads guilty 9 years after being caught processing a mountain of cocaine

Chilliwack Progress photojournalist Jenna Hauck is up for a Ma Murray award in the spot news photo category for this image she took of a barn fire on Carey Road on April 13, 2022. There were no animals in the chicken barn when it caught fire. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack and Eastern Fraser Valley reporters recognized by provincial journalism awards

Transit drivers with CUPE Local 561 on strike on the picket line on Yale Road West in Chilliwack on April 5, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
First Transit seeks court injunction against workers picketing in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

The BC SPCA has seen a marked increase in the number of puppies being surrendered into the humane society’s care in 2023. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA has seen a ‘marked increase’ in number of puppies being surrendered in 2023

Pop-up banner image