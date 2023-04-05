Strings blend with piano for matinee concert at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

James Hill and Anne Janelle join the Bergmann Duo in an afternoon concert that blends the sounds of the ukulele, cello, and piano on April 14 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)

Strings will be coming together with piano for an afternoon concert at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Cellist Anne Janelle and her ukulele virtuoso husband, James Hill, join the Bergmann Duo for Bowed, Plucked, and Strummed on April 14.

The concert will fill the theatre with an impassioned performance including works from classical, folk, and contemporary repertoire.

This unique combination of instruments offers an interesting twist to this programme that has not been seen in any previous Bergmann concerts at the centre. These instrumentalists and songwriters have charmed audiences around the world with a sound that is intricate and engaging.

Bowed, Plucked, and Strummed is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $29, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

