Story of Canada’s greatest pilot hero, Billy Bishop, is coming to Chilliwack

From flying through the skies and going down into the trenches, Billy Bishop Goes to War follows the incredible feats of Canada’s greatest First World War flying ace.

On March 31, one of Canada’s most enduring plays arrives at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Billy Bishop Goes to War is one of the most widely produced plays in Canadian theatre and this engaging, two-man musical dramatizes the life of Canadian First World War flying ace Billy Bishop.

The legendary Canadian pilot is credited with 72 victories, including those during the Battle of Vimy Ridge and surviving an encounter with the infamous Red Baron himself.

ACE Productions has brought a fresh interpretation to Billy Bishop, making this musical about a military hero full of humour, hellfire and boldness.

Billy Bishop reconciles the ecstasy of flying with the horrors of war, as he takes viewers along on his incredible journey.

Billy Bishop Goes To War is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

