With beauty and enthusiasm, Black Umfolosi captivates audiences with the traditional songs and dances of Southern Africa. (Submitted)

South African music and dancing coming to Chilliwack stage

Black Umfolosi will immerse people in revelry of South African culture

A show combining passionate music and exuberant dances from South Africa is coming to Chilliwack.

Black Umfolosi will take folks on an international journey when they come to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Nov. 6.

The group will use song, dance and storytelling to share the rich traditions and cultural diversity found in areas of Zimbabwe where the members of the group can trace their ancestral heritage.

Formed in 1982, Black Umfolosi took their name from the Umfolozi Omnyama River in South Africa. Just like the zig-zagging river, the group is constantly moving and flowing with their gentle rhythms and trademark harmonies to the signature stomping movements of their traditional Gumboot Dances.

They have used their music to address general human concerns, from love to family to spirit, as well as contemporary problems, such as war, the environment and illness. They believe in changing negative stereotypes, while also uplifting those around them.

Due to their natural ability to communicate passion and feeling in their performances, Black Umfolosi has become a firm favourite around the world with people of all ages and cultures.

Black Umfolosi is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

