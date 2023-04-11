Gordon Lightfoot performs during the first concert at the newly re-opened Massey Hall in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Canadian folk icon Lightfoot is cancelling his 2023 concert schedule in Canada and the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Gordon Lightfoot performs during the first concert at the newly re-opened Massey Hall in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Canadian folk icon Lightfoot is cancelling his 2023 concert schedule in Canada and the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Singer Gordon Lightfoot cancels 2023 concert schedule, citing health

Canadian folk icon, 84, is recovering from undisclosed health issues

Gordon Lightfoot is cancelling all of his planned concerts this year because of his health.

In a statement, representatives for the 84-year-old say the singer is experiencing “some health-related issues,” without giving specifics.

Lightfoot’s representatives asked for his privacy to be respected as he “continues to focus on his recovery.”

They say Lightfoot is unable to confirm rescheduled dates.

Lightfoot was slated to play more than a dozen shows in Arizona, California and Florida in April, June and September.

His next listed Canadian date was a rescheduled show in Kitchener, Ont., in October.

READ MORE:

ConcertsPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Just Posted

Jacob Wilson was 24 when he died in Abbotsford, likely due to fentanyl. His mother, a long-time school trustee in the city, is now speaking candidly about their family’s story. (Submitted photo)
VIDEO: Abbotsford school trustee shares heart-wrenching story on losing son to fentanyl overdose

Local farmers baled their agricultural plastic waste into bales using a prototype machine designed by UFV students. (Photo/District of Kent)
PHOTOS: Kent farmers test out prototype ag plastic compressor

April is Earth Month in Chilliwack with free metal recycling at the Bailey Landfill and more. (Chilliwack Progress file)
The entire month of April is Earth Month in Chilliwack

Transit drivers with CUPE Local 561 on strike on the picket line on Yale Road West in Chilliwack on April 5, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Striking Fraser Valley bus drivers plan rally at Five Corners in Chilliwack