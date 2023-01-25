Silent Film Club launching at South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm

Historic Stewart Farm reopens for the season on Feb. 1, with new programming for 2023 to include a Silent Film Club. The earliest mention of local silent-film screenings in the Surrey Gazette advertised a silent film at the Pavilion Theatre in White Rock in 1926 and the White Rock Theatre in 1927. (Contributed image)

After a month-long seasonal closure, Historic Stewart Farm officials have announced new programming for the 2023 season, which gets underway Feb. 1.

The inaugural meeting of the farm’s first-ever Silent Film Club – which will explore how early 1900 Surrey farmers may have unwound – is set for Feb. 10.

According to a news release, the session will revisit some of the silent era’s comedy greats, including Buster Keaton, Stan Laurel and Charlie Chaplin – all in the Victorian farmhouse, located at 13723 Crescent Rd.

Long before Netflix and even Blockbuster, silent movies were the entertainment, the release notes.

“With no dialogue, the often hilarious or gut-wrenching films conveyed all storyline and emotion through the actors’ physicality, and maybe the occasional title card,” the release states.

“In the early 20th century, the Stewarts would likely have crossed the border to the Ivan-L Theatre in Blaine. The earliest mention of local silent-film screenings in the Surrey Gazette advertised a silent film at the Pavilion Theatre in White Rock in 1926 and the White Rock Theatre in 1927.”

Popcorn is included in the upcoming Feb. 10 event. To register ($11.15 per person), call 604-501-5100.

For more information call 604-591-4627 or visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm

