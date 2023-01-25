Silent Film Club launching at South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm

Club to explore comedy greats

Historic Stewart Farm reopens for the season on Feb. 1, with new programming for 2023 to include a Silent Film Club. The earliest mention of local silent-film screenings in the Surrey Gazette advertised a silent film at the Pavilion Theatre in White Rock in 1926 and the White Rock Theatre in 1927. (Contributed image)

Historic Stewart Farm reopens for the season on Feb. 1, with new programming for 2023 to include a Silent Film Club. The earliest mention of local silent-film screenings in the Surrey Gazette advertised a silent film at the Pavilion Theatre in White Rock in 1926 and the White Rock Theatre in 1927. (Contributed image)

After a month-long seasonal closure, Historic Stewart Farm officials have announced new programming for the 2023 season, which gets underway Feb. 1.

The inaugural meeting of the farm’s first-ever Silent Film Club – which will explore how early 1900 Surrey farmers may have unwound – is set for Feb. 10.

According to a news release, the session will revisit some of the silent era’s comedy greats, including Buster Keaton, Stan Laurel and Charlie Chaplin – all in the Victorian farmhouse, located at 13723 Crescent Rd.

READ ALSO: Box of old movies recovered from Eaton’s store in 1940s contains ‘lost’ film

Long before Netflix and even Blockbuster, silent movies were the entertainment, the release notes.

“With no dialogue, the often hilarious or gut-wrenching films conveyed all storyline and emotion through the actors’ physicality, and maybe the occasional title card,” the release states.

“In the early 20th century, the Stewarts would likely have crossed the border to the Ivan-L Theatre in Blaine. The earliest mention of local silent-film screenings in the Surrey Gazette advertised a silent film at the Pavilion Theatre in White Rock in 1926 and the White Rock Theatre in 1927.”

Popcorn is included in the upcoming Feb. 10 event. To register ($11.15 per person), call 604-501-5100.

For more information call 604-591-4627 or visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

EntertainmentfilmhistorySurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s Pamela Anderson looks to tell her own story in her own words

Just Posted

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack was charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019, and will plead guilty to one. (LinkedIn)
Chilliwack physiotherapist facing sexual assault charges reaches plea deal

A 37-year-old Hope man has been arrested after breaking and entering into a business and stealing around $2000 worth of merchandise. (File photo by Advocate staff)
37-year-old man arrested in relation to theft of $2,000 worth of items from Hope business

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has pleaded guilty to six of the 24 sexual assault charges he faced. (Facebook photo)
Former Abbotsford masseur pleads guilty to 6 of his 24 sexual assault charges

The food court at Cottonwood Centre is set to be removed in upcoming renovations to make way for a BC Liquor store that will be relocated. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Food court removal plan for Cottonwood Centre in Chilliwack sparks petition