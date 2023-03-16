Bonnie Kilroe will bring her show ‘Divas: She’s Every Woman’ to Corky’s Irish Pub on Saturday, April 1. (Submitted)

Bonnie Kilroe will bring her show ‘Divas: She’s Every Woman’ to Corky’s Irish Pub on Saturday, April 1. (Submitted)

She’s every woman: Celebrity impersonator brings many acts to Chilliwack stage

Bonnie Kilroe brings ‘Divas’ comedy show to Corky’s Irish Pub

A B.C. tribute artist will have lots of costume changes when she brings her show to Corky’s Irish Pub in Chilliwack.

Bonnie Kilroe presents ‘Divas: She’s Every Woman’ on Saturday, April 1.

After 10 years, Kilroe is returning to Chilliwack. She last performed at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with her Patsy Cline and divas show.

The past decade has seen her perform across the U.S., Mexico and Canada from coast to coast. But on April 1, she will be appearing in a much more intimate venue when she brings her musical comedy, celebrity-impersonation show to the Corky’s stage.

Kilroe incorporates “fabulous medleys of music, videos and hilarious physical comedy to produce a multimedia experience with surprising twists,” according to a press release.

Folks can expect mash-ups of old classics and parodies of pop culture. With 30-60 second costume changes, the audience will see comedic impersonations from Jennifer Coolidge, Edith Bunker, Marilyn Monroe, Tina Turner, Cher, Dolly Parton and Lady Gaga, to name just a few.

The show appeals to a wide demographic, bringing in the Boomers and the ‘girls night out’ crowd together.

Bonnie Kilroe and her show ‘Divas: She’s Every Woman’ is at Corky’s Irish Pub on Saturday, April 1. Showtime is at 8:30 p.m. Tickets $25 and available online at www.divascorkys@bpt.com. For more info call 604-795-2331.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Star Trek’, swear words and TV characters’ changing mores

Just Posted

Bonnie Kilroe will bring her show ‘Divas: She’s Every Woman’ to Corky’s Irish Pub on Saturday, April 1. (Submitted)
She’s every woman: Celebrity impersonator brings many acts to Chilliwack stage

WorkSafeBC has issued more than $100,000 in penalties to an Abbotsford company in the last two years. (Google Street View)
Abbotsford siding company fined $100K by WorkSafeBC in last two years

The Northern Lights is the first women’s professional paintball team in Canada. From top left clockwise: Hannah Urquhart, Kate Evingston, Erin Scott, Kenna Lozinski, Tessa Osterhage, Amanda Renardy, Ainslie Young, Heather Brown. (Credit: 4TL Media)
Canada has its first women’s pro paintball team – and 2 Chilliwack players are on it

Sisters 19-year-old Jessica Jou (in red) and 16-year-old Emily Jou will be two of the featured soloists in the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra’s spring concert on March 26, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Spotlight will shine on award-winning piano sisters at upcoming spring concert in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image