She’s every woman: Celebrity impersonator brings many acts to Chilliwack stage

Bonnie Kilroe will bring her show ‘Divas: She’s Every Woman’ to Corky’s Irish Pub on Saturday, April 1. (Submitted)

A B.C. tribute artist will have lots of costume changes when she brings her show to Corky’s Irish Pub in Chilliwack.

Bonnie Kilroe presents ‘Divas: She’s Every Woman’ on Saturday, April 1.

After 10 years, Kilroe is returning to Chilliwack. She last performed at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with her Patsy Cline and divas show.

The past decade has seen her perform across the U.S., Mexico and Canada from coast to coast. But on April 1, she will be appearing in a much more intimate venue when she brings her musical comedy, celebrity-impersonation show to the Corky’s stage.

Kilroe incorporates “fabulous medleys of music, videos and hilarious physical comedy to produce a multimedia experience with surprising twists,” according to a press release.

Folks can expect mash-ups of old classics and parodies of pop culture. With 30-60 second costume changes, the audience will see comedic impersonations from Jennifer Coolidge, Edith Bunker, Marilyn Monroe, Tina Turner, Cher, Dolly Parton and Lady Gaga, to name just a few.

The show appeals to a wide demographic, bringing in the Boomers and the ‘girls night out’ crowd together.

Bonnie Kilroe and her show ‘Divas: She’s Every Woman’ is at Corky’s Irish Pub on Saturday, April 1. Showtime is at 8:30 p.m. Tickets $25 and available online at www.divascorkys@bpt.com. For more info call 604-795-2331.

