Ryan McMahon will kick off spring concert season at Chilliwack music venue

Three different musical artists will be performing at one of Chilliwack’s most intimate venues in March.

Ryan McMahon will kick off a the spring concert season at Bozzini’s on March 15, followed by Hawksley Workman and finally Brandon Isaak with Andrew Christopher.

McMahon has toured Canada and the world with his band and the folk trio Lion Bear Fox. This time he will be jumping into the van with Uncle Joel Spillette, his pal who he has known since he was 17.5, to tour Western Canada. Spillette plays piano and is a great hang – lots of stories, and laughs will ensue.

Engaging and honest, McMahon’s music is written from the heart and sung from the soul. It is as rock as folk can get before it starts to roll. A blend of folk, Americana and rock following the lead of his peers Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & Warren Zevon. The singer songwriter has enough wit and charm to get through any situation and his songwriting fits every emotion into his live performance.

As a solo artist, he won a record three Vancouver Island Music Awards for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year in 2012 for his album All Good Stories.

Coming out of the pandemic, he wrote single “One More Fire” as a calling card for how his passion for music has been reignited.

“Of course, songs and art are subjective things, but to me ‘One More Fire’ represents that yearning to obtain connectivity to the human race around me,” McMahon said. “That feeling in my belly that I had when it was the night before battle of the bands in high school; or that notion that tomorrow I’m going into a new city to meet that community and make ’em sing, laugh, cry or dance or all of it all at the same time.”

He admits that after years of scratching, clawing, winning, losing, and going through a pandemic that put the brakes on the entertainment industry, the fire to create and perform remains burning in his heart — and won’t be extinguished anytime soon.

Ryan McMahon, with Joel Spillette on piano, performs Wednesday, March 15 at Bozzini’s. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. Tickets $25.

Ryan McMahon, with Joel Spillette on piano, performs Wednesday, March 15 at Bozzini’s. (Photo by Cyrene Jackson)

On March 18, Hawksley Workman will be in two for two back-to-back shows. He is a Juno Award-winning and Gold Record certified singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

Since his ground-breaking self-produced indie debut For Him and The Girls (1999) through to chart-topping singles of 2020, Workman has careened between major label international smash hits to Canadiana soaked indie releases. Boasting a catalogue of 17 solo records, Workman’s genre-defying style strings together folk, chart pop and irrepressible cabaret. His show-stopping vocals on songs about weather, love, heartbreak and tales of end-times have garnered him a league of devoted fans.

Performing over a thousand shows worldwide, Workman has headlined prestigious venues like Massey Hall and The Olympia in Paris.

His latest release, Less Rage More Tears, was released Oct. 23, 2020 on his indie label Isadora Records. The single ‘Just a Dream,’ which reached number one on the CBC Music Top 20 chart, is a nostalgic feast and a perfect anthem for our collective melancholy.

Hawksley Workman with special guest (TBA) performs Saturday, March 18 for two shows: early show is at 5 p.m. (doors at 4 p.m.); late show is at 9 p.m. (sold out). Tickets $40.

To cap off the month, Brandon Isaak and Andrew Christopher perform two shows on March 31. Both shows were sold out at press time but further seats may be made available.

For more details on any of these shows, or to reserve/buy tickets, call 604-792-0744, stop in at Bozzini’s (4-45739 Hocking Ave.), or go to bozzinisrestaurant.ca.

