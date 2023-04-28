RCMP Musical Ride coming to Chilliwack for 2 shows as part of 150th anniversary tour

The RCMP Musical Ride is seen at the Comox Valley Exhibition in 2018. The show is coming to Chilliwack on June 29, 2023. (Photo by Jolene Rudisuela)

A truly Canadian show will be in Chilliwack this summer celebrating the 150th anniversary of the RCMP.

The RCMP Musical Ride will make a stop at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Thursday June 29 for two shows. The last time they were in Chilliwack was in 2001.

The Chilliwack Agricultural Society made the announcement on April 28.

“Join us to see the spectacle known around the world. The RCMP Musical Ride only comes to B.C. once every four years, so this is a rare and special occasion to host right here in Chilliwack, B.C.”

A symbol of tradition, honour, and pride, the Musical Ride is a Canadian icon recognized at home and abroad. The troop of up to 32 riders, who are all police officers, and their horses perform intricate formations and drills set to music, lasting about 30 minutes. These movements demand the utmost control, timing, and co-ordination.

The Musical Ride supports front-line police operations by building positive relationships, supporting recruiting efforts and promoting the RCMP’s image in communities in Canada and around the world.

The Musical Ride performs in up to 50 communities across Canada each year between the months of May and October.

This special cross-Canada 150th anniversary tour will stop at at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Thursday, June 29 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale the first week of May. For more, go to chilliwackfair.com/musicalride.

