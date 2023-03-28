Two scenes from “Pretty Women: The Musical” and four costumes worn by Adam Pascal and Jessie Davidson in the Broadway Across Canada production. (Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Two scenes from “Pretty Women: The Musical” and four costumes worn by Adam Pascal and Jessie Davidson in the Broadway Across Canada production. (Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

‘Pretty Woman’ musical on Vancouver stage with original score by Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance

Short run for the show starting Wednesday

A musical version of the ’90s movie “Pretty Woman” hits a Vancouver stage for a short run this week.

Opening Wednesday night (March 29), the Broadway Across Canada production will entertain crowds at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

The rom-com springs to life with an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a creative team led by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

Appropriately, the Roy Orbison song is featured in a trailer for the musical.

Garry Marshall directed the 1990 film “Pretty Woman,” which starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere as an unlikely couple from the wrong side of the tracks.

At the QE, the musical plays from Wednesday until Sunday, April 2. Show details are posted on vancouver.broadway.com/shows/pretty-woman.

Later this spring and into summer, Broadway Across Canada will bring “Cats” to the QE Theatre in late May, a musical version of “Disney’s Aladdin” in July and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” in September.


Arts and EntertainmentLive theatreMusic

